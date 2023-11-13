StockNews.com Lowers Ameren (NYSE:AEE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.89.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

