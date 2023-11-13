StockNews.com Upgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $50,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

