StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Up to $10.72

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $11.15. StoneCo shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 2,268,850 shares.

STNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

StoneCo Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.24.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

