Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Critical Comparison

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Strattec Security’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.56 billion 1.04 $170.10 million N/A N/A Strattec Security $492.95 million 0.19 -$6.67 million ($0.68) -34.48

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Strattec Security.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Strattec Security, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.57%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Strattec Security shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.67% 79.43% 19.22% Strattec Security -0.52% 0.96% 0.62%

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Strattec Security on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

About Strattec Security

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also offers full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, South America, Korea, China, and India. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.