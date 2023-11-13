Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 32.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Stryker by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 18.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $273.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $216.55 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

