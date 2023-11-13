Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.26. 685,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.27 and its 200 day moving average is $282.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $216.55 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

