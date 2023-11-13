Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 63,969 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.45% of Stryker worth $520,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,552,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,754. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.55 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

