Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.07. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $581.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Institutional Trading of Studio City International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.

