Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of STBI opened at $17.65 on Monday. Sturgis Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

