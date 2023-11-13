Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 43.4% per year over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of RGR stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $799.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.46). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,106 shares of company stock worth $115,830 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 39.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGR. TheStreet downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.