Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,634,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,655 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises approximately 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.98% of Sun Life Financial worth $607,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $290,398,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $369,590,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,891 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

