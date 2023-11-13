SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.15. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 566 shares changing hands.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

