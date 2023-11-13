Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 783.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 151,469 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,367,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 351.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 202,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 157,443 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

See Also

