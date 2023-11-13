Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.98.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.86%.
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
