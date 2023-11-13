Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Northrop Grumman worth $237,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock opened at $463.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.01. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $549.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

