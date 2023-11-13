Swiss National Bank Has $177.26 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $177,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP stock opened at $77.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

