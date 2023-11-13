Swiss National Bank Has $185.01 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 288,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Marvell Technology worth $185,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $248,250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $3,772,560 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.14, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

