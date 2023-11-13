Swiss National Bank Has $214.71 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,190,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,483,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Ford Motor worth $214,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

NYSE:F opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

