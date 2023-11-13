Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Fiserv worth $283,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

