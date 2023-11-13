Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,952,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 361,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $249,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $75.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $76.10.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,390 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,913. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

