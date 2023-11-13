Swiss National Bank Sells 107,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,093,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Palo Alto Networks worth $279,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $253.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 201.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.