Swiss National Bank Sells 601,200 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,037,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 601,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of General Motors worth $194,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

GM stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

