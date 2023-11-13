Swiss National Bank Sells 63,700 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $169,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $418,715,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,502 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,824,000 after acquiring an additional 984,974 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,926 shares of company stock worth $22,505,073. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $248.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $248.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

