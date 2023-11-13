Swiss National Bank Sells 82,800 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of General Dynamics worth $181,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $243.55 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.