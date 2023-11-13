Swiss National Bank Sells 945,400 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,398,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 945,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of CSX worth $252,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in CSX by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $311,675,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.70 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

