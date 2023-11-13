Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,063,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Emerson Electric worth $186,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.08%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

