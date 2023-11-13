Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $184,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 715,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,064,000 after buying an additional 29,609 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

ROP opened at $517.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $493.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $518.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

