Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,493,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $191,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 38.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Airbnb by 74.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Airbnb by 23.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 99.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Melius started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.97.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.83. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,638,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,210,827.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,923 shares of company stock valued at $92,478,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

