Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of AON worth $255,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,426,000 after purchasing an additional 210,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,237,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AON opened at $334.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

