Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 986,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $231,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $227,854,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $261.56 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $262.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.