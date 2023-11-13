Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock remained flat at $67.34 during midday trading on Monday. 651,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

