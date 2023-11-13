T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,095,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $593,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,929,231. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $147.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

