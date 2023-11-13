T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TROW opened at $92.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

