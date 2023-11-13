Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) PT Lowered to $20.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Benchmark from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.75% from the company’s current price.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. 146,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

