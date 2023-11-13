Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $14.28

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.28, but opened at $14.69. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 239,588 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company has a market cap of $988.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

