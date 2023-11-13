Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Lowered by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

TGT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,765. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.