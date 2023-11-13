TD Asset Management Inc Buys 1,208,908 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,873,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,208,908 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $223,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.17. 518,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,905,508. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $310.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.