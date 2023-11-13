TD Asset Management Inc Buys 26,126 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,744,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $253,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

HLT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.95. 107,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,319. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $162.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

