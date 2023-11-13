TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887,496 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.17% of Morgan Stanley worth $238,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $6,874,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,316,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,237,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 423,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,659,520. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

