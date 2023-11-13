TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,152 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.23% of Linde worth $430,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,885,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,743,000 after buying an additional 74,924 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,103,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,434,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 860.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Linde by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 85,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LIN traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $397.97. 94,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,243. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $400.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.50. The company has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.