TD Asset Management Inc Has $243.69 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,097 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.37% of Synopsys worth $243,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after buying an additional 166,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after buying an additional 246,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after buying an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $516.90. 42,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.25 and a 12 month high of $520.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.90.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.45.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

