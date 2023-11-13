TD Asset Management Inc Has $416.13 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 944,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,294 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $416,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $444.16. The stock had a trading volume of 472,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.25 and its 200-day moving average is $404.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $194.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.