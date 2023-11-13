TD Asset Management Inc Has $553.76 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,686,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 338,523 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.33% of TC Energy worth $553,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in TC Energy by 197.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,350. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,583.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

