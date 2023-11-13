TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,941,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195,891 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 1.0% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc owned 2.28% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $895,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 89,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a $0.657 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 70.30%.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

