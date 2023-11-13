TD Asset Management Inc Sells 100,068 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100,068 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.38% of ServiceNow worth $440,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,744.3% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 112,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,979. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $634.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $572.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.53. The firm has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $636.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

