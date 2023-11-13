TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,500,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,837,000 after buying an additional 510,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $584,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.42. The company had a trading volume of 189,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,511. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

