Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Tempur Sealy International has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TPX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPX

Insider Activity

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,002.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.