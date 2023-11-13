Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.17.
TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty
Terreno Realty Stock Performance
Shares of TRNO stock opened at $54.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $67.03.
Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.24%.
Terreno Realty Company Profile
Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).
See Also
