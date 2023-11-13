Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.17.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.3% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 199,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $54.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $67.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

