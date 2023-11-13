Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.87. 59,787,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,585,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $708.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

