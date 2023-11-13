Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 17,639 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Tesla worth $687,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

TSLA stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,114,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,399,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $676.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

